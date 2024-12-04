Fans happy to know Sheheryar going to marry this month

The actor announces marriage plan

(Web Desk) – Emerging star Sheheryar Munawar during a podcast has revealed that he is going to marry by the end of the current month, leaving his fans ecstatic, who flood comments box with best wishes.

The actor said, “I am getting married in December and my wife is not from Showbiz industry.

“I am marrying in the end of December. Please do pray for us. I would also like all the fans who are watching the show to pray for us”.

Sheheryar Munawar is an incredible Pakistani television and film actor and producer. He got a timeless fame through hit drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

His other notable dramas are Mere Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley, Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay, Kahi Un Kahi, Asmanon Pe Likha, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Pehli Si Mohabbat, Kuch An Kahi and Radd.