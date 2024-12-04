Yasir says ageing not something to be hidden with Botox

Entertainment Entertainment Yasir says ageing not something to be hidden with Botox

“I’m not 25, so why should I be trying to look 25?

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 04:40:56 PKT

(Web Desk) – Actor Yasir Hussain speaks out against those celebrities who hide their ageing with ‘ceramic treatment’, sharing a cryptic remarks, “Their face expressions have died out but they are giving money to doctors for revival.”

Taking to his Instagram stories space on Tuesday, the Taxali Gate actor shared Hollywood supermodel Cindy Crawford’s quote on Botox.

What quote says, “I’m not 25, so why should I be trying to look 25?... Ageing is what happens if we are lucky; it means that I am alive.”

Responding to it, Yasir urged celebrities to stop using Botox, “For all Pakistani actor jinky expressions Allah Ko Pyaray ho gaye aur paisay dr ko.”

Yasir's post came mere days after he celebrated his own birthday on the sets of his upcoming drama.

The Karachi Se Lahore actor is known for his candid personality and outspoken opinions.

Recently, cosmetic procedures like Botox have become increasingly popular in Pakistan with many celebrities, sports figures and politicians appearing transformed than their original self.

On the personal front, Yasir Hussain married superstar Iqra Aziz in an intimate wedding affair back in 2019.