'Tis the season for holiday albums, from Jennifer Hudson to Toby Keith and Jimmy Fallon

Don’t fix what ain’t broke is an expression for a reason

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not the holiday season until the house is full of festive music, from classics to covers and reimaginations across genres, for all to enjoy.

In honor of the most wonderful time of the year, here are some of the best new holiday releases for the 2024 season.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant, “When I Think of Christmas”

When it comes to country music Christmas classics, Vince Gill and Amy Grant immediately come to mind. The couple is no stranger to the world of holiday music, and their latest collection, “When I Think of Christmas,” channels the spirit of their popular “Christmas at the Ryman” residency in Nashville, with two new recordings: a duet of “‘Til the Season Comes Round Again” and Grant’s take on the title track.

The Carpenters, “Christmas Once More”

Don’t fix what ain’t broke is an expression for a reason: Sometimes the best holiday album listening experience is enjoying the classics, but newly remixed and remastered. Enter the 16-track “Christmas Once More” from the Carpenters. Fall in love with “Sleigh Ride” and “(There’s No Place Like) Home For The Holidays” all over again.

Jimmy Fallon, “Holiday Seasoning”

At the intersection of Christmas and comedy albums comes Jimmy Fallon’s “Holiday Seasoning.” The “Tonight Show” host gets into the spirit of the season with jokes — and some A-list guests — included. Check out “Almost Too Early for Christmas” with Dolly Parton, “Hallmark Movie” with Cara Delevingne, and “New Year’s Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1)” featuring the Roots and Weird Al. It’s exactly what it sounds like.