AR Rahman, wife Saira announce divorce after 29 years of marriage

They married in 1995 and have three children - Khatija, Raheema and Ameen

Oscar winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira, after nearly 30 years of marriage, today jointly announced through their lawyer that they have "made the difficult decision to separate" from each other.

"After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other," read a statement from Vandana Shah and Associates, their lawyer.

The decision, said the lawyer, "comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship".

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," the statement said, underscoring that the "decision comes out of pain and agony".

"Mrs Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life," the statement further added.

The music composer lamented that couple could not reach the "grand thirty" but hope hoped that there is meaning in "this shattering".

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.

Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," Rahman posted on X.

The couple married in 1995 and are parents to three children: Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

In his Instagram Stories, their son Ameen wrote, "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding."