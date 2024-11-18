Navjot Sidhu ready to join Kapil Sharma Show again but only on this condition

Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 18:02:08 PKT

(Web Desk) – Former Indian Cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has put forward a strange condition to join the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ again.

The program in which Navjot appeared as a special guest was aired on November 16 in which the former cricketer was seen with his wife.

At the end of the show, the host, Kapil Sharma, asked the audience whether they would like to have Navjot Sidhu as a permanent member of the team. The audience replied with a strong wave of affirmative behaviour.

However, Navjot said the only condition on which he'll return to the show is if he gets to sit besides Archana Puran Singh, who replaced him on the show. Archana was flattered by the compliment and thanked Navjot for it. The entire episode was full of gags on the tug-of-war of the chair between Navjot and Archana.

Sidhu said the Kapil Sharma Show is a blessing from Almighty and this program had a unique taste of its own with all members contributing to its success.