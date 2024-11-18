'The Voice' winner Sundance Head recovers at home after being accidentally shot on his Texas ranch

'The Voice' winner Sundance Head recovers at home after being accidentally shot on his Texas ranch

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Country singer Sundance Head, a winner on “The Voice,” is recovering at home after he was accidentally shot in the stomach while handling a firearm on a hunting trip at his East Texas ranch, his agent said Sunday.

Head, winner of the 11th season of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016, was leaning into his vehicle to grab his .22 caliber pistol when it fell out of its holster and onto the exterior of the vehicle and fired off a shot that hit Head in the stomach, his agent, Trey Newman said in an email.

Newman said Head was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Dallas. He said no vital organs were hit and no surgery was needed. Head was released later Friday, he said.

Before his win on “The Voice,” Head competed in “American Idol” on Fox in 2007, making it to the top 16 before being eliminated.

Head, who has upcoming performances scheduled in Texas and Illinois, is from the community of Porter, located north of Houston.