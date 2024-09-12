Taylor Swift wins big at MTV Video Music Awards, ties Beyoncé's record and thanks Travis Kelce

Entertainment Entertainment Taylor Swift wins big at MTV Video Music Awards, ties Beyoncé's record and thanks Travis Kelce

Swift started that speech by giving remembrance to everyone who lost their lives during 9/11

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 10:39:17 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift ‘s dominance continued at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home seven awards — including the night’s biggest, the trophy for video of the year.

In her speech Wednesday night, Swift thanked her “boyfriend, Travis” for being on set of the “Fortnight” music video and cheering her on. Fans rewarded the mention of NFL star Travis Kelce with loud screams.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” she said, before shifting gears to the 2024 presidential election and instructing her fans who are over 18 to register to vote.

Swift did, however, avoid discussing Kamala Harris’ presidential bid on stage. On Tuesday night, Swift endorsed the vice president, moments after Harris’ debate with former president Donald Trump ended.

Swift’s awards haul brings her to a career total of 30, tying her and Beyonc for the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history. Eminem is now the male artist with the most VMAs, at 14.

Swift and Post Malone also took home the first televised award of the VMAs for best collaboration, for “Fortnight,” handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles.

Swift started that speech by giving remembrance to everyone who lost their lives and loved ones during 9/11, 23 years ago.

“I’ve just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago, everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost and that is the most important thing about today,” she said. “And everything that happens tonight falls behind that.”

She then turned to discussing Malone.

“There is a reason Post Malone is everyone in music’s favorite person to collaborate with,” she shifted her attention to him. “It has taken forever for me to get him to stop calling me ma’am.”

Chappell Roan won the MTV Video Music Award for best new artist.

“I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me,” she said in her speech, while wearing chain mail, reading from a written speech in her diary. “And I dedicate this to queer and trans people who run pop. ... Thank you for listening.”

