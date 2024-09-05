Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix bring 'Joker: Folie à Deux' to Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Five years after “ Joker ” won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, director Todd Phillips can’t help but be a little nervous about returning with its sequel.

“Joker: Folie à Deux,” one of the festival’s most anticipated films of the 81st edition of the festival, premiered Wednesday and theatergoers at the Sala Grande theater gave the movie and stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga an 11-minute standing ovation.

“It feels right, it feels correct to be back in Venice. It felt like the logical launching off point for us,” Phillips said ahead of the premiere. “On this one I’m a little more nervous. It’s a lot easier to come into something as the insurgent rather than the incumbent.”

A sequel was more a joke than an inevitability to Phillips and Phoenix while making the first movie. For one, Phoenix is not the kind of actor to jump at a “franchise.” But then an idea emerged to explore the music that Phoenix’s character, Arthur Fleck, is hearing in his head. It would have to be as bold, unexpected and audacious as the first, they thought.

That first film had resonated in a way that no one quite expected: It made over $1 billion at the box office and won Phoenix the best actor Oscar. One of its fans was Gaga, who said that it “really deeply moved me” and showed her something she had never seen before.

The streets outside the Sala Grande theater were packed with Gaga fans hoping to catch a glimpse of her on the red carpet. Gaga arrived wearing a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown and an elaborate Philip Treacy headpiece that was evocative of a funeral veil.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” finds’ Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck institutionalized and awaiting trial for his crimes. The last film ended after he shoots late night host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) on live television, which has made him a God to a certain set, including Gaga’s Harley Quinn who he meets in a different ward. The two fall immediately in love and take to song to express themselves.

Six years ago, for “A Star Is Born,” she made a splash playing the part of the movie star — and gave the festival some of its most iconic shots in recent memory. Remember her perched on the side of the private water taxi in that black Jonathan Simkhai bustier dress, blowing kisses to fans and photographers? Or her show-stopping pale pink feathered Valentino Couture gown that seemed to pop even more against the rainy backdrop?

Reviews for the new film will be out in a few hours, which could dictate the trajectory of the film for months to come and whether or not it is once again an Oscar contender or another billion-dollar box office hit.

The Joker sequel is competing again for the festival’s main prizes against the likes of Pedro Almodóvar’s “The Room Next Door,”Luca Guadagnino’s “Queer.”Pablo Larraín’s “Maria” and Halina Reijn’s “Babygirl.” Awards will be presented on the final day of the festival, Sept. 7.

“The hard part of this is you feel eyeballs on you,” Phillips said. “You just have a different pressure.”