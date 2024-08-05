Fans go wild over latest Instagram pics as Saba Qamar stuns in western chic

Entertainment Entertainment Fans go wild over latest Instagram pics as Saba Qamar stuns in western chic

Saba Qamar shared some new photos on her official Instagram account

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 17:11:32 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has stunned fans with her sensational Western look.

Recently, the actress shared some new photos on her official Instagram account, and they have taken the internet by storm.

In the pictures, Saba Qamar was seen sporting blue jeans and a short body shirt, complemented by a heavy necklace.

Her unstyled hair and fascinating poses have left fans in awe.

The photos created a buzz on social media, with a flood of love-filled comments pouring in the post's comment section.