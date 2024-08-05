Mourad Merzouki brings hip-hop dance to the Olympic stage with 'Dance of the Games'

CRETEIL, France (AP) — In a sweltering enclosed stage, several dancers perform synchronized routines before scattering, as others practice twisting handstands and tumbles. Amid this, Mourad Merzouki directs them, ensuring their hip-hop moves are flawless.

It’s the final day of rehearsals for the renowned French-Algerian choreographer and his energetic group of dancers who are preparing themselves for a huge Olympic Games festivity.

Merzouki and his dance troupe will take center stage near the Eiffel Towel in Paris, showcasing the official dance of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on Monday.

The four-day “Dance of the Games” marks a triumphant moment for Merzouki, 50, whose hip-hop style, once doubted 30 years ago, has now proven its lasting appeal.

“It’s great to see that hip-hop dance will be one of the major events watched by the whole world,” said Merzouki shortly after rehearsals at a choreographic center in Créteil, a suburb of Paris. His showcase will be held at the Trocadéro Champions Park, a free access arena where his choreographed performance will feature 30 dancers and urban artists.

Merzouki’s dance routine is one of three styles featured on the stage at Champions Park, where Olympic medalists arrive. His choreography blends the elements of martial arts, visual arts, circus, boxing and live arts, tailored to engage audiences of all ages and abilities.

Despite the weight of expectations, Merzouki remains confident in both himself and his dancers because of the positive message he’s trying to convey.

“I have a lot of pressure, because I want everything to go right,” he said. “We want the message of generosity of this dance to raise awareness to as many people as possible. This moment should allow us all to connect.”

From humble beginnings to a global platform, Merzouki’s innovative style took some time to gain widespread appeal. He started his dance company in 1996, naming it after his inaugural piece, Käfig, which means “cage” in Arabic and German.

Merzouki was told his dance style wouldn’t resonate or maintain the attention of large audiences in Europe.

However, he received a different response while dancing in the United States, in cities such as Miami, Los Angeles and New York, the birthplace of hip-hop. In America, Merzouki’s his unique style was widely embraced, and he could have thrived there. But he chose to return to France to challenge doubters and break down barriers.

