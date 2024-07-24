Sania Mirza shares glimpse of leisurely moments

Indian tennis star shares photos of her well-spent time with friends and family

(Web Desk) - Former Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza took to Instagram after a break following her recent Hajj sojourn.

The latest Instagram post shows her activities these days.

The 37-year-old has a worldwide fan following and her fans take keen interest in seeing Mirza's day-to-day errands.

However, it had been a while since she shared details about her time out with friends and family, especially during her break from social media platforms when she travelled to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj last month.

Mirza's latest Instagram post showed her hanging around with family and friends.

With the caption “Unrolling the B-roll” the athlete uploaded portraits of herself, a few snapshots with her adorable son Izhaan Mirza Malik, a few pictures with friends as well as acquaintances with a few random aesthetic clicks, reflecting star’s love for arts.



