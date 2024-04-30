Shah Rukh shows batting prowess with son at Eden Gardens

His love for cricket is well known

Published On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024

KOLKATA (Web Desk) - Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s love for cricket is well known.

And in the ongoing IPL season, he has undoubtedly proudly flaunted himself as an avid follower of the sport.

From cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the stands to personally meeting and interacting with the players from both sides, SRK has been doing everything that is required to make him the best co-owner.

Interestingly, on Sunday, he took some time off his schedule and attended KKR’s training session ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

SRK also brought his son AbRam to the stadium and made him see how boys train for the match.

SRK added some more fun to the practice session by unleashing his inner “cricketer” side.

In the videos posted by KKR’s social media team and SRK’s fan club SRK Universe, the ‘Pathaan’ star could be seen playing some shots.

In a few viral videos, AbRam was seen bowling to Rinku Singh, a pivotal player for KKR.

Seeing AbRam bowling to Rinku left many fans nostalgic as they could not believe how big AbRam has become.