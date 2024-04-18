Mehwish Hayat says she would like to work with Aamir Khan

(Web Desk) - To a question from an audience at a programme with whom she would like to work - Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, versatile actor Mehwish Hayat said all the three are great names, but she would like to work with Aamir Khan.

Mehwish Hayat is a big name of Pakistan and she is one of few actresses who have been working in films since the so-called revival.

Currently she has starred in the movie Daghabaaz Dil which is playing in the cinemas.

She also worked in the Mravel Studios webseries Ms Marvel where she was appreciated by everyone.

She was a guest on a TV show and an audience member asked her which Khan she would like work with.

She was confused between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan but ended up choosing Aamir Khan as the one she would like to work with.

Pakistani film industry has been downhill for ages now and consequently two generations have grown up watching Bollywood films.

Bollywood is ruled by their three Khans and they are still as big superstars as they were three decades ago.

Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have given countless hits in their careers and they are termed the last of superstars.

