Duo did recce of Salman's house thrice before firing

Entertainment Entertainment Duo did recce of Salman's house thrice before firing

Investigation suggests Lawrence Bishnoi hired the shooters

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 02:03:45 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Two men arrested in connection with firing at Salman Khan’s residence were prima facie hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the investigation so far suggested they did recce of the actor’s house three times before executing the plan on April 14, officials said on Tuesday.

The duo Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), originally from Chamaparan in Bihar, were apprehended late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

The investigation suggested that they carried out the firing for monetary considerations.

A senior Gujarat Police officer said Gupta and Pal were hired by the gang of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan’s house in Bandra.

A Mumbai Police officer said, “The investigation so far suggested Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s role in hiring the two men”.

More details have emerged during the investigation which suggested the duo was spotted near Hotel Taj Lands End in Bandra, just a km away from Khan’s house, between February 29 and March 1, a Mumbai Police official said.

Police suspect that one of the accused, Pal, came into contact with members of the Bishnoi gang in Haryana during his two-year stay, he said, adding that Gupta later joined him there.

It also came to light that the accused persons were in touch with another man with an Indian mobile number, he said.

Police have recovered the mobile phone from the accused duo.

The official also said the duo received about Rs 1 lakh, apparently from their handler, towards expenses for renting a house, buying a bike, and for other purposes for “doing the job”.

“They were promised more money after executing the job (of firing),” he said.

The duo travelled to Mumbai Central from Champaran on February 28, he said.

The accused persons rented a house near Panvel city in Raigad, around 13 km away from Khan’s farmhouse, he said. However, it is not known whether they had conducted a recce of the farmhouse.

He also said the duo used their original Aadhaar cards for a rent agreement.

“The agreement was made with the house owner wherein the one-time deposit is fixed at Rs 10,000 and monthly rent at Rs 3,500,” he said.

After staying for a few days in Panvel, the duo travelled to Champaran on March 18 for Holi celebrations. They returned on April 1, he said.

At around 5 am on Sunday, the two motorcycle-borne men opened fire outside 58-year-old Khan’s house in Bandra.

