Ranveer Singh plans to take long break from industry

Entertainment Entertainment Ranveer Singh plans to take long break from industry

Ranveer initially didn’t intend to step away from his work commitments

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 00:52:30 PKT

(Web Desk) - One of Bollywood’s most beloved and glamorous couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is excitedly expecting their first baby.

He plans to take a year-long paternity leave to spend with his wife and their newborn child.

Fans were overjoyed on February 29 when they announced the good news.

Ranveer initially didn’t intend to step away from his work commitments.

According to the latest reports, as his wife’s due date draws closer, he has decided to give more time for his family.

Ranveer’s schedule freed up unexpectedly when his one-year dates for the film Baiju Bawra became available. Instead of taking on interim assignments, he decided to prioritize his family.

The actor will skip any other work commitments before diving into projects like Don 3, Shaktiman, and Aditya Dhar’s action films next year.

Deepika has wrapped up all her scheduled work commitments. She is in no rush to dive into work or public appearances.

Instead, she’s enjoying this precious phase. Her focus lies on physical and mental well-being.

Currently, in her first trimester, Deepika is taking ample rest and spending quality time with her family.

She wants to rest in her hometown, Bangalore, seeking advice from her mom and mom-in-law.

Reportedly, Deepika has also decided not to attend the promotional events of her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD which is scheduled to release on May 9th, 2024. She will skip them to avoid having to travel.