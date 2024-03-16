Sania Mirza, son Izhaan Mirza observe Ramazan with traditional zeal

Sat, 16 Mar 2024

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Indian tennis star Sania Mirza keeps the fans updated with her routine activities.

Sania is sharing her day-to-day activity on Instagram for last few months in a bid to move on from her bitter past.

She is now a single parent after parting ways with former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik in January this year.

The Muslims are observing Ramazan across the world and Sania Mirza shared some pictures of her son marking the holy month.

Sania is currently living in Dubai with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian tennis star shared pictures of her son in which he was seen sitting on a prayer mat to mark the holy month.

Izhaan also has an account on Instagram and he shared the pictures from his own page as well.

“Jumma mubarak to everyone,” Izhaan captioned while sharing his pictures from the prayer mat.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation rumours had been making headlines since November 2022 but it was confirmed in January this year when Malik announced his marriage with actor Sana Javed.

Sania and Shoaib had tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

According to some insiders, the 37-year-old tennis player took divorce from Malik following their separation in late 2022.

The fans really appreciated Sania for imparting religious education to her son.