Hailstorm is like snowfall for Lahorites

Netizens pass interesting comments on natural phenomenon and share pictures and clips of hailing

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Netizens are interesting people. They take to social media to share what they deem rare and unusual.

Hailstorm, being an infrequent happening, particularly in Lahore, has been talk of the town.

Social media was buzzed with pictures and clips featuring roads, streets and roofs covered with hail.

They shared interesting comments on the natural phenomenon along with hail-falling clips and snaps.

A fan sharing a picture of a baby playing with hail in her hands writes, “She is not in Murree, but enjoying Murree–like weather in her hometown. Let her play. Don’t fear she may catch cold.”

A netizen writes, “Lahore too has snowfall. But this snow will melt in no time. No need to use tools to remove it as used in hilly areas.”

“It was so rare to my daughter that she awoke me from deep slumber and took me to rooftop to witness the surrounding covered with a sheet of snow (hails), a social media user said in his post.

On Saturday, there was a local holiday for Mela Chiraghan. Lahorites made most of it by going to public places and holding family functions. With hailing, their jubilation went wild as they took selfies standing in rain and hailstorm.

The city received light rain with gusty wind the whole day as the Met office has predicted the similar weather condition for the next twenty-four hours.