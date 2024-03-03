Lahore gets hailstorm, rain as more shower predicted

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore gets hailstorm, rain as more shower predicted

Rainfall was also recorded in many cities of other provinces

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 06:08:15 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The City received thunderstorm, scattered hailstorm and rain on Saturday afternoon while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions in most parts of the country for the next 24 hours.

Overall the city witnessed cloudy weather but around the afternoon a heavy thunderstorm hit the city after which various city areas witnessed a hailstorm and rain while many areas remained dry.

The traffic was also disrupted due to the hailstorm and rain on the major roads including Main Boulevard Gulberg, Ferozpur Road, Canal Road, Multan Road, Wahdat Road and etc.

Met officials had already warned that heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and local nullah’s of Islamabad/Rawalpindi on Saturday.

They said heavy rain/heavy snowfall may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.

Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area.

Met officials said a strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till tomorrow (today).

They predicted that more rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and Potohar region while cold and dry weather was likely in elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was also recorded in many cities of other provinces as well as Punjab while snowfall was witnessed at Kalam, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Mirkhani, Skardu, Astore, Quetta and Drosh.