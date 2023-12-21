SUNSET 2023 - Gone but not forgotten

Our TV screens will sorely miss the icons

By Hassaan Ahmed

The last sun of 2023 is about to set in a few days. It's that time of the year when one reflects on happenings all around in the year slipping by.

Come to think of it, let's take it as an opportunity to pay homage to notable showbiz figures who passed away this year, leaving a void which is difficult to fill.

Life is all about continuity but our TV screens will sorely miss these personalities who ruled our hearts for decades.

From veteran actor Qavi Khan to versatile Yusuf Shakeel and from magical voice of Zia Mohyeddin to legendary Shoaib Hashmi, Pakistan truly lost many gems in 2023.

All the deceased firmly believed in the phrase ‘The show must go on’ and here we are set to welcome the year 2024 with their rich legacy of dedication and loyalty to the work.

Let’s remember the personalities who said final goodbye in 2023.

Majid Jahangir

The comedy star Majid Jahangir passed away on Jan 10, 2023 in Lahore.

The legendary actor had been suffering from paralysis for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

He kept fighting the stroke for five years before saying final goodbye to his fans. He was also suffering from intensified respiratory disease during his last days.

Majid Jahangir had gained fame in the drama serial ‘Fifty Fifty’ in the 1980s and became a household name.

Amjad Islam Amjad

The poet of love and romance, Amjad Islam Amjad, died of a cardiac arrest on Feb 10, 2023 at the age of 78.

Amjad was a renowned poet, screenwriter, playwright and lyricist who inspired generations through his literary work.

He was born on Aug 4, 1944 in Lahore. It is to Amjad’s credit that he authored around 50 books of poetry, drama and translation during his career spanning over five decades.

He received many awards including Pride of Performance, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgh-e-Imtiaz.

He did his Mater's in Urdu from the University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed an Urdu professor in the MAO College, Lahore.

He worked as a director at PTV from 1975 to 1979 and later returned to teaching.

He was appointed director general of the Urdu Science Board in 1989.

Amjad is the writer of many drama serials for PTV, including super-hit 'Waris'. He has written many columns, done translation, worked on criticism and essays but his main focus remained writing nazms.

The famous dramas of Amjad were 'Dehleez', 'Samandar', 'Raat', 'Waqt' and 'Apnay Log'.

He also wrote the lyrics of famous Bollywood song Mann Ki Lagan in 2003 for movie 'Paap', which marked the debut of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Indian music industry.

Zia Mohyeddin

Zia Mohyeddin passed away on Feb 13, 2023 in Karachi.

He was born on June 20, 1931 in Faisalabad. At a young age, he got an opportunity to act in the famous film 'Lawrence of Arabia', in which he played a memorable role in 1962.

He studied in London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in early 50s.

He also hosted a stage programme called 'Zia Mohyeddin Show' and he was also awarded the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2012 by the government.

In 2005, Zia Mohyeddin established the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi. He also wrote books titled ‘A Carrot is a Carrot’, ‘Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories’ and ‘Reflections’.

He remained associated with the theatre and film industry for over 67 years.

Zia Mohyeddin's father had the distinction of being the dialogue writer of Pakistan's first film 'Teri Yaad'.

Qavi Khan

Veteran star Qavi Khan, a stalwart of Pakistani showbiz, passed away in Canada at the age of 80 on March 6, 2023.

He was suffering from cancer.

Qavi Khan, who received Nishan-i-Imtiaz (the highest civil award in Pakistan) for his outstanding services in the field of showbiz, was one of the most respected and revered actors in the country.

He had a career spanning over five decades and showcased his artistic talent in every medium of entertainment, be it television, theatre or radio.

Born in Peshawar in 1942, Khan started his acting career in 1960s and quickly rose to fame due to his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. He was known for his powerful performances which often left audiences spellbound.

Throughout his career, Khan worked in numerous popular TV dramas, including 'Andhera Ujala'.

Khan's contribution to Pakistani showbiz has been immense, and he has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Shoaib Hashmi

Shoaib Hashmi, a celebrated intellectual, teacher, host, and playwright, passed away on May 15, 2023 in Lahore after a prolonged illness.

Hashmi, a theatre legend, had written several super-hit shows including 'Akkar Bakkar', 'Sach Gupp' and 'Taal Matol'.

He remained associated with the Government College, Lahore for decades - both as a student and teacher.

He also obtained a master's degree in economics from the prestigious London School of Economics. In order to nurture his passion for the performing arts, he studied theatre at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

Hashmi was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and the prestigious Pride of Performance in 1995.

He produced the generations of artistes throughout his career.

He was the son-in-law of legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

Yaqoob Atif

Famous Pakistani singer Yaqoob Atif Bulbula died after a protracted illness in Lahore on May 13, 2023.

Yaqoob Atif rose to fame for his song 'Zindagi paani da bulbula'. He was regarded as the first-ever Punjabi rap singer.

He had released his first song ‘Zindagi paani da bulbula’ in October 1979. Singer Abrarul Haq also sang the song for the film Zinda Bhaag which was released in 2013.

Yusuf Shakeel

Senior actor Yusuf Kamal, popularly known as Shakeel, passed away in Karachi on June 29 after a protracted illness at the age of 85.

He acted in many super-hit dramas including 'Uncle Urfi', 'Aangan Terha' and 'Noor-e-Zindagi'.

Shakeel received the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz award in 2015 for his unwavering devotion to the entertainment industry.

Hassan Askari

Veteran film director Hassan Askari passed away in Lahore on Oct 30. He was 78 and suffering from lungs cancer.

Askari started his career as an assistant director with Kaifi and gave movies such as 'Chan Makhna' (1968) and 'Sajan Piyara' (1968). Later, he joined the film unit of Tariq Masood Qureshi.

Askari directed around 60 Punjabi and Urdu movies and produced 10 of them during his career spanning over decades.

His first film was Khoon Paseena in which Sudhir was the hero and cast included Firdous, Mazhar Shah and Agha Talish.

He was also a recipient of Pride of Performance award.

It is to his credit that he introduced Sultan Rahi in a famous Punjabi character of Maula Jatt with his Gandasa.

His remarkable films were 'Toofan', 'Salakhain', 'Doorian', 'Sher Dil', 'Putar Jagay Da', 'Dil Kisi Ka Dost Nahi', 'Qanoon', 'Kinara', 'Mela', 'Talash', 'Mafroor', 'Teray Pyar Mein' and many others.

Wasu Khan

Famous Baloch folk singer Wasu Khan passed away in Jaffarabad at the age of 80 in February this year.

He was a prominent name in the Baloch folk music industry. He attained popularity with the narration of Pakistan's political history in one breath.

Wasu Khan got recognition when he performed with renowned singer Shehzad Roy in his music video ‘Apney Ulloo’.

He got many national and international awards.

Tariq Jameel Paracha

Senior Pakistani actor and producer Tariq Jameel Paracha passed away on April 9, 2023. He was not only one of the best actors but also among the successful producers.

Tariq Jameel started his career as a set designer for PTV but he became known as an excellent producer. He made the first drama 'Aanch' which was very popular.

He also ventured into the field of acting and was praised a lot. His famous dramas include 'Dil Momin', 'Saat Pardon Mein', 'Pyaar Naam Ka Diya', 'Udaan' and 'Mohabbat Chhor Di Mein'.

Khalid Said Butt

Veteran actor, director and screenwriter Khalid Said Butt passed away on April 13, 2023.

He was the father of actor Osman Khalid Butt.

Khalid Butt was the founding director general of the Pakistan National Council of Arts and also served as DG Lok Virsa. He was the recipient of many awards, including the Pride of Performance by the government of Pakistan.

Shabbir Rana

Senior actor Shabbir Rana passed away in Karachi after prolonged illness on May 7, 2023. He was the father of famous YouTuber Azlan Shah.

Shabbir Rana remained associated with the advertising industry for a long time.

He also directed numerous TV commercials and later joined the drama industry as an actor.

The veteran actor worked in the television dramas for more than four decades.

He acted in dramas including 'Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain', 'Qaid e Tanhai', 'Bey Inteha' and 'Mohabbat Zindagi Hai'.

He was very much impressed by the acting of legendary Dilip Kumar.

Asad Abbas

Folk singer Asad Abbas passed away on Aug 15, 2023 in Faisalabad after prolonged illness.

He was suffering from kidney failure and also underwent a transplant but it remained unsuccessful.

The performer of Coke Studio Season 6 was undergoing dialysis three to four times a week.

Abbas appeared in season 6 of Coke Studio opposite Fariha Parvez and his track was among the most highly appreciated songs of the season.

He was in dire financial condition during his last days and many showbiz stars including Rohail Hyatt and Adnan Siddiqui had appealed to their fans to contribute for him.

He was also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Nausheen Masud

Pakistani actor and producer Nausheen Masud passed away on Dec 6 after a battle with cancer.

Nausheen had been battling cancer and was undergoing an intensive round of treatment before her death.

She was most known for her role as Saba in the 2010 drama serial Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat and has worked with Ayesha Omar, Javed Malik, Khurram Shehzad, Bushra Ansari, Ali Safina and Sana Askari.

Apart from acting, Nausheen directed many popular music videos for the likes of Junoon, Jawad Ahmed, Junaid Jamshed and Aamir Zaki.

She had a fondness for art and often shared her work on Instagram with her followers, who labelled her art as powerful and amazing.

She also hosted many TV shows.