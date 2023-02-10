Pakistan's literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad passes away

10 February,2023 01:09 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Veteran poet and drama writer Amjad Islam Amjad passed away at the age of 78 in Lahore on Friday.

The literary icon of Pakistan died of a heart attack, according to his family.

Amjad Islam Amjad is also the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz and is the author of more than 40 books in a career spanning 50 years. He has received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for TV, including Pride of Performance. Some of his well-known dramas are "Waris", "Dehleez", "Samandar", "Raat", "Waqt" and "Apnay Log".

Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore. He did his Maters in Urdu from University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed as an Urdu professor in the MAO College Lahore. He continued to be a professor there until 1975. Same year in August, he became the deputy director in Punjab’s Arts Council.

He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called "Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein".

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Amjad Islam Amjad. He expressed sympathies with bereaved family. The PM also gave tribute to the playwrite on his demise.

President Dr Arif Alvi also extended his grievances on his death. He also shared his poetry on Twitter and gave a tribute to the veteran writer.

Meanwhile, several notable personalities and celebrities have expressed shock, and grief and offered condolences to his family.

