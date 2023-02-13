Literary icon Zia Mohyeddin passes away at 91

Literary icon Zia Mohyeddin passes away at 91

13 February,2023 10:06 am

Karachi (Dunya News) - Veteran actor, director and television host Zia Mohyeddin passed away at the age of 91 in Karachi on Monday.

According to the sources, Zia Mohyeddin was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi due to fever and severe abdominal pain. It was later found in ultrasound that he was having intestinal issues. The actor then underwent an operation and was shifted to the intensive care ward (ICU) of the hospital.

The funeral prayer of late Zia Mohyeddin will be offered at Imam bargah Yasrab in Defense Phase 4 today after Zuhr prayer.

Zia Mohyeddin was born on June 20, 1931 in Faisalabad and got an opportunity to act in the famous film Lawrence of Arabia, in which he played a memorable role in 1962. Zia Mohyeddin also hosted a stage program called 'Zia Mohyeddin Show' and the late was also awarded Hilal e Imtiaz in 2012 by the then government.

In 2005, Zia Mohyeddin set up the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi. He also wrote books titled ‘A Carrot is a Carrot’, ‘Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories’ and ‘Reflections’.

Zia Mohyeddin's father had the distinction of being the dialogue writer of Pakistan's first film Teri Yaad.