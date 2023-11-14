Pakistani filmmaker Mumtaz Hussain wins 'Distinguished Artist Award' in US

Mumtaz is a graduate of National College of Arts, Lahore

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - A Pakistani-American author and filmmaker Mumtaz Hussain has been decorated with the Global Leadership 2023 Award for his “outstanding contributions” in the fields of art, film, and literature.

The New York-based writer was chosen by Lion Club and James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation for the prestigious award.

Mumtaz Hussain, a graduate of the National College of Arts, Lahore, has enhanced his skills with exposure to European and America art scenes.

His other works include the Urdu books of short stories, “Gool Ainak Key Pechay,” “Lafzon Main Tasvirain”, and “Peli Pati Chuna Kum”.

Hussain’s art films, notably “Soul of Civilisation,” have been screened in the halls of noted institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Queens Museum of Art, Stony Brook University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the University of Connecticut, showcasing his impact on the global cultural landscape.

His first feature film, “Art = (Love) 2,” also garnered international recognition.