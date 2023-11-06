Shahid Afridi doesn't want to work in Bollywood

Completed
KARACHI (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi was offered some Bollywood movies but the star cricketer refused.

“I was offered to work in movies for a couple of times including the Bollywood but I refused,” the former all-rounder said in a latest interview to a TV channel.

Afridi added that he is recognised just due to cricket and therefore he doesn’t think to work in the movies.

“Not a single member of my family worked in the films. I did a couple of TV commercials but never worked in the films,” Afridi said.
 

