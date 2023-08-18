Suniel Shetty and Shahid Afridi exchange pleasant moments at US airport

Afridi asked his daughters to say “Assalamualaikum” to the Bollywood actor

18 August,2023 01:37 pm

UNITED STATES (Web Desk) - An interesting video went viral on social media in which Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi could be seen meeting each other at an airport in the United States (US).

Afridi was with his daughters and he asked them to say “Assalamualaikum” to the Bollywood actor.

Both the celebrities exchanged very pleasant moments and the gesture was liked very much by the social media users.

Afridi introduced her two daughters to Shetty.

The Bollywood star also showed great affection for Afridi’s daughters.

A social media user posted that Shahid Afridi is a star who is known worldwide.