Urwa Hocane calls India out for being spoilsport

Entertainment Entertainment Urwa Hocane calls India out for being spoilsport

Model criticises India for not sending the cricket team to Pakistan

06 September,2023 01:47 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - It seems that showbiz and cricket go hand in hand these days.

Many Pakistani celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to express their enthusiasm for the sport during the 16th edition of the South-Asian cricket tournament.

The latest example is of Pakistani model and actor Urwa Hocane who has blamed the ‘petty’ Indian politics for ruining the beauty of Asia Cup 2023.

Urwa wasn’t happy over the match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India as it remained without any result due to rain in Sri Lanka.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Urwa wrote: “The Asia Cup 2023 has got me thinking how arrogant and petty is Indian politics to not let their team play a single match properly just so they don’t play on host Pakistan grounds. They’d rather deal with rain, make their team suffer and compromise the international sports spirit! Sigh”.

Millions of cricket fans were disappointed as the rain lashed Sri Lanka and ruined the nail-biting contest between the arch-rivals.

The #AsiaCup2023 has got me thinking how arrogant & petty is Indian politics to not let their team play a single match properly just so they don’t play on host #Pakistan grounds.They’d rather deal with rain, make their team suffer & compromise the international sport spirit! Sigh — URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@VJURWA) September 4, 2023

Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal are contesting against each other to win the coveted Asia Cup. This year’s Asia Cup tournament is being hosted by Pakistan.

However, the Indian cricket team refused to tour Pakistan and therefore, only four of the 13 total matches would be played in the grounds of host team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cited ‘political tensions’ between India and Pakistan as the reason behind not playing on Pakistani soil.