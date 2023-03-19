Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala to reportedly reunite for 'Kick 2'

19 March,2023 01:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala decides to reunite for ‘Kick 2’.

According to reports, Sajid Nadiadwala had dropped out of Salman Khan starrer, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan...’. While Salman wanted to start the shoot, Sajid was keen to rework the script and the duo decided to part ways.

However, the best friends are soon going to reunite, for a sequel to one of their hit collaborations. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala will join forces for ‘Kick 2’, whose screenplay is currently being penned, reports mid-day.

It remains to be seen when the film will go on floors. Currently, Salman Khan is busy with Farhad Samji's directorial ‘Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan...’, which is gearing up for release on April 21. The film is being backed by Salman’s production house and Sajid Nadiadwala’s name is likely to appear in the credits as joint producer.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan...’ is said to be a family drama, packed with romance and action. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari among others.