Suniel Shetty says having Sanjay Dutt will take Hera Pheri 3 to next level

Sanjay also opened up on being a part of the upcoming project.

14 March,2023 12:19 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Sanjay Dutt confirmed being a part of Hera Pheri 3 starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. Sanjay Dutt will be playing a central role in the upcoming film.

In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty spilled the beans on Sanjay’s entry in the upcoming movie saying he is beyond happy and excited about shooting for Hera Pheri 3 with Sanjay Dutt and the team.

The actor said, “With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a laugh riot, because Sanju’s sense of comedy is unbelievable. His comic timing and body language will add ek aur chand to this project. He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen too.”

Earlier, during a press conference, Sanjay also opened up on being a part of the upcoming project. The actor said, “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala and it’s great to be together with Akshay, Suniel and Paresh.”

Moreover, Akshay was spotted shooting for the upcoming franchise. The actor’s pictures with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal from the sets went viral on social media.