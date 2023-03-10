Kriti Sanon shares stereotypes about actresses 'no one wants to marry them'

10 March,2023 12:08 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti in 2014 and proved herself as an actor and has been a part of various movies such as Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and more recently in Bhediya and Shehzada. Kriti Sanon doesn’t hail from a film family.

The actress revealed that people have a negative perception of showbiz. She talked about the prejudices she faced when she was getting into the film industry.

She added that few people of her age group told her ‘no one wants to marry an actress’ and while she laughed it off, a part of her was shocked that people from her generation can think this way.

She added that her parents thought she was probably not meant for the film industry, as she was a shy and emotional person. “And of course, there was a side which was coming through my parents that I am probably not meant for this industry. It was more of a protective side because for everyone their kid is like the most innocent,” she added.

But more than anything else I was a shy kid. So my mother always said ‘I don’t think this place is meant for you. The people, the girls that come here are so confident and you know they ooze just a different kind of confidence, and you have to be thick-skinned.’”