Feroze Khan under criticism for supporting Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He deleted his post from the portal after some time.

09 March,2023 10:47 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news from some time as wife Aaliya Siddiqui put allegations of ill treatment on husband.

On this, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan showed support to the former in a Twitter post stating ‘sending best wishes to favourite actor.’

Feroze Khan faced severe backlash from the netizens on which he deleted his post from the portal after some time.

Feroze Khan has also been accused of physical violence by his ex-wife Alize Sultan and the case regarding visitation and extradition of the children is going on in the court.