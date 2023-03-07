Ajay Devgn on action sequence with Trishul

Entertainment Entertainment Ajay Devgn on action sequence with Trishul

'Bholaa' is all set to release on March 30.

07 March,2023 10:18 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood star-filmmaker Ajay Devgn said he had to a maintain a "sensibility" and called it a "responsibility" about his fight sequence with a Trishul in 'Bholaa'.

Talking about his fight sequence with a Trishul, a weapon used by lord by Shiva in Hindu mythology, Ajay said "I think it was very interesting. It was a little difficult but new too. We had to design, execute and perform it."



"Had to maintain a sensibility and had a responsibility as I had a Trishul in my hand."

'Bholaa' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Kaithia' which released in 2019. Ajay has directed the film and is starring in it. The film also features Tabu along with Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao.

'Bholaa' is all set to release on March 30.