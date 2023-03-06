Shraddha Kapoor excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor in TJMM

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to release on March 8, 2023.

06 March,2023 09:59 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Shraddha Kapoor shares her experience of working with him Ranbir Kapoor and is all set to make her first on-screen appearance with the actor.

Shraddha revealed in an interview that she wanted to work with Ranbir and admired his phenomenal acting skills.

The actress also shared that she knew Ranbir is going to be starred opposite her when director Luv Ranjan narrated the script.

The Ek Villain actor stated "I have been wanting to work with Ranbir. I admire him so much as an actor. I think he is an absolutely brilliant actor. He has shown his versatility in so many different films, so I was very excited to work with him because I wanted to know what he is like on the set and what it is like (to be working with him). “

Kapoor also said she really like Luv’s brand of cinema as the character in his films have memorable dialogues that connect with the audience.

Upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to release on March 8, 2023.