Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured during the shooting

01 March,2023 11:43 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Actress Samantha Ruth, who has mostly appeared in Tamil and Telugu films, was injured while shooting for the Indian version of the American series ‘Citadel’.

The actress uploaded a picture of the injury sustained during the shoot on Instagram in which her hands can be seen injured, captioning the picture as, 'perks of action'.

According to reports, Samantha is also training in martial arts as she has to do some very dangerous action scenes for the series, for which the producers have called in a Hollywood action director to train the actress.