Ranbir Kapoor dispels rumours about starring in Sourav Ganguly's biopic, reveals new project

Entertainment Entertainment Ranbir Kapoor dispels rumours about starring in Sourav Ganguly's biopic, reveals new project

The film on the life of Kishore Kumar has been in the works for the past 11 years.

28 February,2023 01:17 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has put rumours to rest about him starring in a film based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. While promoting his latest film 'To Jhooti Mein Makar', Kapoor denied reports of his involvement in the project and instead revealed exciting news about a new biopic he is working on.

During the promotions of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Kapoor was asked about his supposed role as Ganguly in his next film. The actor clarified that he has not been contacted about the project. However, Kapoor did confirm that he will be starring in a biopic based on the life of the late legendary Indian singer and actor Kishore Kumar.

According to Kapoor, the film on the life of Kishore Kumar has been in the works for the past 11 years and will be directed by Anurag Basu. The actor expressed his excitement for the project, noting that he has been working on it for a long time and hopes it will be completed soon.

Kapoor is no stranger to biopics, having previously starred in the well-received film 'Sanju', a biographical drama based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Fans of Kapoor can catch him in his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, set to hit theaters on March 8. The film will mark as the first one in which Kapoor will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor.