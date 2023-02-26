Ali Zafar, Iffat Omar engross in fierce verbal quarrel on Twitter

Meesha Shafi took to her social media and publicly accused Zafar of sexual harassment.

26 February,2023 11:43 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Iffat Omar and singer Ali Zafar recently engaged in a heated quarrel on Twitter over the defamation case filed by the latter against fellow singer Meesha Shafi.

Earlier in 2018, Meesha Shafi took to her social media and publicly accused Zafar of sexually harassing her several times. Ali Zafar denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

Shafi has reportedly “admitted to giving a false statement” after a recent hearing of the case.

Iffat, taking to Twitter, said “fake news alert.” Later, Zafar accused Omar of asking publications not to post court proceedings and organisers not to hire him.

“It has come to my knowledge that who was ‘found guilty’ in the FIA’s report for smear against me and is on camera admitting harassing an older colleague, has been calling up publications not to post court proceedings and organisers not to hire me. Enough is enough.”

Omar was quick to reply to the tweet, accusing Zafar of lying and challenging him to prove the allegations in court.

At this, Zafar said that those “you’ve been calling to intimidate and bully will come in court to testify against you.”

To this, Omar replied: “Bring it on loser.” Zafar then threatened Omar, saying if she continues to bully and harass him, he will post her videos where she was “confronted with in court along with other stuff that’s part of record.”

Later, Zafar also accused Omar of causing distress to the women in his family and his father, who he claimed protected her from harassment during her university time.

At this, the actress accused Zafar’s father of “calling her to get things fixed”.

Their argument got attention on social media with some users siding with the singer while some spoke in the actor’s support.