Ali Zafar breaks silence over the issue of throwing a party for Javed Akhtar

24 February,2023 02:53 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Globally renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has received backlash for throwing a party in Lahore for Indian writer and poet Javed Akhtar who made inappropriate comments.

Javed Akhtar had made a controversial conversation about Pakistan during the Faiz Festival in Lahore, since then Javed Akhtar has been under criticism on social media and now showbiz personalities are also expressing their displeasure regarding his statement.

Ali Zafar was being criticized by social media users for hosting a dinner for Javed Akhtar, but now he has given an explanation in this regard.

Ali Zafar wrote on Instagram story saying I love all my fans and appreciate all the praise and criticism from you but I always have a request that verify the facts before reaching any conclusion. "I didn't attend the Faiz Mela so I don't know what he said, I found out a day later when I saw it on social media," the singer wrote.

He said, "I am proud to be a Pakistani and no Pakistani will listen to words spoken against his motherland. We all know how much Pakistan has suffered in terms of terrorism, and is still doing so. Our sentiments were hurt by the sensitive words of so many people.”

Ali further wrote that 'Some artists are condemning the words spoken by Javed Akhtar on social media and saying bad things to become a hero, while they are also messaging me and complaining about not being invited to the party'.