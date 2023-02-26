Madhuri Dixit's husband writes emotional post for her mother

26 February,2023 09:04 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene written a wholesome post about his mother-in-law. He took to Twitter to share pictures of two mugs made by Madhuri's mother and how they always remind him of her.

He wrote, “My 90-year-old mother in law paints. She has macular degeneration & can’t see too well. But what comes out of her mind is remarkable. She is the loveliest, most positive person in the world. We had her paintings placed on mugs to remind us of her talent. #SaturdayMood #Saturday #Art.” Madhuri replied to the post and added heart emojis.

Fans of the actor also appreciated the mugs. “Amazing work and very talented lady at 90. Keep cherishing her at all times,” wrote a fan. “Very very artistic. And for her age she’s certainly inspiring all. God bless,” read another comment.

On her 90th birthday, Madhuri had shared a special post for her mother. “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s best friend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness,” Madhuri wrote as she shared a bunch of photos of her mother.

Madhuri also penned down an adorable birthday wish for her husband Dr Shriram Nene on last week. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a video which she captioned, "Happy Birthday to my soulmate and best friend. I wish you all the happiness, love. Here's to many more birthdays and adventures together. You are indeed the wind beneath my wings!"