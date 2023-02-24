Paresh Rawal excited to reunite with Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

Entertainment Entertainment Paresh Rawal excited to reunite with Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

Shooting with Akshay and Suniel always brings him joy.

24 February,2023 02:18 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Veteran actor Paresh Rawal expressed his excitement about teaming up once again with his co-stars Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar for the upcoming movie Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh shared that shooting with Akshay and Suniel always brings him joy, and it feels like "ghar wapsi" (coming home).

The actor spoke about his deep respect and admiration for the talented actors who are confident in their work and not insecure. He said that their mutual respect and off-screen camaraderie reflect in their on-screen chemistry.

The trio will be shooting Hera Pheri 3 globally, in locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Los Angeles, and Mumbai. The film will feature Babu bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam doing Hera Pheri on a global scale.

When the news of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar for the role of Raju was circulating on social media, Paresh released a statement to clarify the situation. He stated that initially, both Kartik and Akshay were supposed to be in the film, but it didn't work out, and he doesn't know what happened.

The movie promises to entertain audiences with the original cast of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. Fans of the Hera Pheri series can't wait to see what the trio has in store for them in the third installment of the popular comedy series.