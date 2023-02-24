Waheeda Rehman reveals her father was worried about her

24 February,2023 10:27 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Waheeda Rehman will be seen as a guest in the new episode of Arbaaz Khan's chat show The Invincibles. On Thursday, the actor-producer shared a teaser of the upcoming episode featuring Waheeda, where the veteran actor opened up about her early days.

She recalled her father would keep telling her mother to take care of her as he was worried about her after noticing that she would perform scenes from films in front of a mirror.

Since making her acting debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi (1955), Waheeda Rehman has worked in films such as Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962). Her more recent films include Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti (2006) and Delhi 6 (2009) with Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, among others. In the upcoming interview with Arbaaz, the veteran actor recalled her life before she joined films.

Arbaaz Khan asked her, did you perform movie scenes in front of a mirror?" To which, the veteran actor agreed, and replied, my father used to tell my mother to take care of me as he worried I will go mad. One day he called me and asked why do I do that, and I said my heart wants the world to smile when I smile, and cry when I cry." Arbaaz then said to her, "You showed all the signs of becoming an actor."