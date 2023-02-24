Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt deserves the award for Gangubai

24 February,2023 10:19 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently won Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories, respectively.

While Ranbir won the award for Brahmastra, Alia won the trophy for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reacting to their win, Ranbir said at an event he doesn't think he deserved it for Brahmastra but praised Alia for her win which he called a deserving one.

Ranbir talked about his and Alia wins at a promotional event in Chandigarh for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Since he couldn't make it to the awards event in Mumbai, Alia received his trophy on his behalf.

"I am very excited that Alia won the award because she was truly deserving in her performance in Gangubai (Kathiawadi). That's one of her finest performances ever. When we get an award, it is a good feedback, a pat on the back that we worked fine. The usual feeling is that we are safe for now, and won’t take tension till the next project. This film has worked and we are safe. On to the next."