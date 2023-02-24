Sridevi treated me like a mother - Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly developed a bond with Sridevi during Mom’s shoot.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Sajal Aly is a young actress and she has already done a lot in her career making her one of the biggest stars in Pakistan. She has a great list of projects that she has done in Pakistan but she has also worked internationally representing her country in the best way possible. Her first Bollywood project was Mom where she worked with the legendary Sridevi and both the actresses won hearts with their strong performances.

Sajal Aly developed a bond with Sridevi during Mom’s shoot and even after the artists from Pakistan were banned to work there, Sridevi openly praised Sajal’s talent and talked about her talent during all promotions. The film did well on the box office and Sajal Aly was praised for her strong portrayal.

In an interview with Haroon Rashid at BBC Asia, Sajal Aly opened up about her relation with Sridevi. She said that she was no less than a mom for her and guided her while they were shooting. She developed a special bond with her and with her daughter Jahnvi as well.