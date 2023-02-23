Aditya Roy Kapur responds to awkward fan moment

The Night Manager has released on Disney and Hotstar on Feb 17.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Aditya Roy Kapur has finally responded to ‘awkward fan moment’ at the premiere of The Night Manager.

Recently, a video had been circulating on social media where a lady fan forcefully tried to kiss Aditya.

Aditya said: "To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle it in the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it."

"I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticize it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed," he continued.

