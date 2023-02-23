Akshay Kumar achieves a unique Guinness World Record

23 February,2023 09:07 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Akshay Kumar has set the Guinness World Record for taking the most selfies in 3 minutes while promoting his upcoming film 'Selfie.’

During the promotion of the film Selfie in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar took 184 selfies in 3 minutes while meeting his fans, which has now become the Guinness World Record for taking the most selfies in three minutes.

The previous record for taking the most selfies in 3 minutes was held by American actor James Smith who took 168 selfies in a span of 3 minutes in 2018.

After achieving the unique feat, Akshay Kumar said I am very happy to break this world record and share this moment with my fans. "Whatever I have achieved so far in life is because of the unconditional love and support of my fans," he said.

The film Selfie will be released in theaters on Feb 24, starring Emraan Hashmi along with Akshay Kumar.