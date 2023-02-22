Pakistani celebrities condemn Javed Akhtar's controversial statements for the country

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistani showbiz celebrities have condemned the controversial statement made by Indian writer and poet Javed Akhtar during the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Festival held in Lahore.

Javed Akhtar had a controversial conversation about Pakistanis during the Faiz Festival, since then Javed Akhtar is under criticism on social media and now showbiz personalities are also expressing their displeasure regarding his statement.

In the video that has gone viral online, Akhtar said that while Indians celebrated late great singers of Pakistan, Pakistan did not reciprocate. “I will not accept formality, we organised huge functions for Nusrat [Fateh Ali Khan] and Mehdi Hassan, there was no function for Lata Mangeshkar in your country.”

He continued, “The truth is that blaming each other is not going to work. We need to reduce tensions in the region. We’re from Mumbai, we saw how our city was attacked. Those people weren’t from Norway, were they? Nor did they come from Egypt. They are still roaming around in your country. If these complaints are in a Hindustani’s heart, you shouldn’t take offence.”

Pakistani actor Ejaz Aslam shared an Instagram story related to Javed Akhtar's conversation stating "Do you mind throwing light on the Kashmir issue?" If you hate Pakistan so much, you shouldn't have come here, we still let you go back safely, that's our answer to your stupidity.”

On the other hand, senior actress Resham also strongly condemned Javed Akhtar's statement about Pakistanis.

Resham wrote in her Instagram story that my country is more dear to me than anything else. I absolutely had no knowledge about what Javed Akhtar sahab said about my country in the Faiz Festival session. “I condemn his words. As per our customs of special treatment, we consider guests God’s mercy but Pakistan is more precious to us than our hearts and lives,” she further wrote.

Earlier, Resham expressed happiness by sharing a picture with Javed Akhtar on his arrival in Pakistan.