Sonu Nigam attacked by 'Shiv Sena member' amid concert

Sonu Nigam reached Chembur police station and lodged a complaint.

21 February,2023 02:00 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Renowned Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has allegedly been attacked by members of Shiv Sena (UBT) amid a performance in the Chembur area in Mumbai.

A video stormed the internet where an individual is seen pushing Nigam and his friend. The singer was performing when the son of a local MLA, reportedly associated with Shiv Sena (UBT), misbehaved with the singer's manager.

The alleged person asked the manager to get off the stage and ended up pushing the singer. According to reports, the individual also pushed Nigam's friend, and both have suffered injuries.

Recalling the incident, Sonu Nigam said, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps."

Sonu Nigam reached the Chembur police station and lodged a complaint, prompting police to file a case. There has been no arrest made by the police so far.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer's complaint, the police said.