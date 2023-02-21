Shah Rukh Khan dismisses 'bogus' reports about his luxury car collection

Actually I don’t have any cool cars…

21 February,2023 08:42 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday interacted with fans on Twitter. As a part of his ‘Ask SRK’ session, he replied to many questions from social media users. While doing so, he also called out ‘bogus’ reports of him owning luxury cars when someone asked him, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?”

Responding to the question, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars… except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.”

Shah Rukh Khan kick-started the session and wrote, “So far so good… Pathaan for years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant and fun maybe even what you #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours (15 mins).” “Bye everyone. Thanks for your time. May God bless you all. Have to start working out now…. body bula rahi hai…hate it now when I don’t have the six pack! See you guys in the theatres,” he later wrapped up.