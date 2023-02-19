Sanjay Leela Bhansali says people told him not to make Gangubai Kathiawadi:

In India, they do not get a female-[led] subject.

19 February,2023 10:31 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the cast and first look of his upcoming Netflix series, his most ambitious project yet.

The filmmaker was in conversation with the Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos about their upcoming collaboration. But he also spoke about his last film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which became a blockbuster hit last year. He revealed that he had been advised by everyone not to make it as it would not appeal to audiences.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt as the lead character, featured the actor as a young woman from Gujarat who is sold into prostitution in the Kamathipura red light district of Mumbai. Eventually, she rises to become the brothel madam and represents the district to protect the rights of the other prostitutes. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh.

The filmmaker, who was on a panel with Sarandos, said, "People told me not to make Gangubai. It's a female-centric film, it's a female protagonist. In India, they do not get a female-[led] subject. The box office has never worked. She's playing a sex worker and then there's no he ro. All the tick marks you would put to understand the audience and the scenario, I have ticked all the wrong boxes. But it worked. That's the belief."