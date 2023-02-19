Vishal Batra shares feelings on Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's marriage

19 February,2023 10:19 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The brother of Vikram Batra, Vishal Batra, was present at the Mumbai reception for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Sidharth played Vishal's brother Vikram in the biopic Shershaah (2021), while Kiara played his fiancée Dimple.

The Hindi film, directed by Vishnuvardhan, showed the late army officer's heroic efforts during the Kargil War in 1999. Vishal spoke about his happiness at attending their wedding and seeing the 'reel Vikram and Dimple' get married.

Sidharth and Kiara were wed at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajashtan on February 7. They arrived at the wedding venue a few days earlier for the haldi, mehendi and sangeet festivities. The couple had two wedding receptions, one in Delhi on February 9 for friends and family and another on February 12 in Mumbai for the Hindi film industry.