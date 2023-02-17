PSL 8 anthem - 'Bhai Hazir Hai'

I am a big fan of Asim, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Singer Ali Zafar says he will be there to make another version of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 anthem for the public if people don't like the one already made.

A video of Ali Zafar's conversation with journalists went viral on social media in which he shared his views about the PSL 8 anthem. The singer said the anthem had just been released and "we should give it some time." “InShaAllah it will be good, I am a big fan of Asim, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill, whatever they do is good.” he added.

Ali Zafar further said there had been a new management [for PSL] where the existing marketing people follow what they think is good and he respects them but if the PSL song will not be liked by the people, he will always be there for them, quoting his famous phrase ‘Bhai Hazir Hai’.

On asking why do people remember Ali Zafar after every PSL anthem, he replied "this is the love of the people." “I have not heard the PSL song completely, but I hope that this song will be good,” the singer said.

Recently, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill created a magic with their voices in the anthem of PSL 8 produced by Abdullah Siddiqui.