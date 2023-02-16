Shabana Azmi keen to bring forth cross-cultural projects

"India and Pakistan can come together and make really, really good cinema."

16 February,2023 01:35 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) - Veteran Indian film, theatre and television actor Shabana Azmi supports the idea of co-productions between India and Pakistan at the premiere of What’s Love Got To Do With It? at the Odeon Luxe and Leicester Square in the UK.

The actor, in an interview, spoke about the importance of projects that bring together talent from both countries. "My husband and I have been saying that we really need more co-productions between India and Pakistan. If you look at cricket, it divides you, it doesn’t put you together! It is art that unites [when] politics divides. Art is an instrument that can bring about social change, and we can do it through cinema,” she added.

“When you have so much talent in Pakistan, particularly in writing, India and Pakistan can come together and make really, really good cinema,” she further said.

Praising the beloved Pakistani actor Sajal Aly who stars in the cross-cultural film, Azmi said Sajal Aly is so good in the film. Sajal and I have struck such a deep bond and relationship despite our age difference.

Shabana Azmi plays Aisha Khan, the family-focused matriarch of the Pakistani family based in the UK, in the movie. “On the surface, it is a rom-com but it has many layers and much more emotion which is Shekar Kapur’s forte. He infuses a lot of emotion in his films so it’s a film where you have a laugh and enjoy it but also have moist eyes. It’s wholesome,” she added.

The film is scheduled for release in Pakistan on March 3.