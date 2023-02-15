Salman Khan shares song 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

15 February,2023 02:50 pm

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had just revealed the highly anticipated first single from his film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on Instagram.

The romantic number featuring Salman Khan and leading lady Pooja Hegde was revealed at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, the highly popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

The beautiful melody was composed by Himesh Reshammiya giving out major 90s romance vibes, lyricised by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Palak Muchhal and Kamaal Khan.

The electrifying chemistry between the lead pair Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde along with the excellent visualization, old-school yet appealing dance choreography, and stunning costumes made the song a complete visual treat.

Salman Khan shared the song in an Instagram post with caption "Naiyo lagda dil? Toh suno, #NaiyoLagda dil."

Salma Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to be released on Eid 2023. The movie is directed by the renowned writer-filmmaker Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan in the role of a doting elder brother and family head with a stellar star cast including Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of romance, action, and drama.